Mumbai: Schools in Maharashtra for classes 1 to 12 will reopen from January 24, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday. "From 24 (January) we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols; CM has agreed to our proposal", news agency ANI quoted Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister as saying.

Earlier on January 8, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had ordered the closure of schools in the wake of rising number of Covid cases in the state. The government had directed schools to suspend normal classes till February 15. However, parents and other stakeholders urged the government to resume normal classes, following which Health Minister Rajesh Tope, a few days back, had hinted at reopening of educational institutions.

"Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Tope had told reporters on January 16.

Meanwhile, the new Covid cases in the financial capital seem to be stabilising. Earlier on Wednesday, the daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 6,032 with 10 per cent test positivity rate (TPR).

But despite the drop, Maharashtra saw 43,697 cases with 20.66 per cent TPR. However, the COVID-19 recovery rate of the state stands at 94.4 per cent. Currently, there are 23,93,704 people in-home quarantine and 3,200 people in institutional quarantine. On Tuesday, the state had reported 39,207 coronavirus cases and 53 fatalities. However, not a single case of the highly contagious Omicron variant was recorded that day.