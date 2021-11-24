Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that it may allow the resumption of physical classes for students of Standard 1 to 4 amid a decline in Covid-19 cases, citing a recommendation from an experts’ panel. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state’s Covid-19 Paediatric Task Force has recommended that physical classes should be resumed with social distancing and other Covid norms in place. “The health department has no objection. Tomorrow (Thursday) at the state Cabinet meeting, I think the final decision may be taken,” he said.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona to Hit Maharashtra in December? Health Minister Rajesh Tope Issues Stern Warning | Read Here

Tope said the state government has asked the Centre to allow Covid-19 vaccination for the 12-18 age group. “We should start vaccination for children aged between 12-18… this is a vulnerable population,” he added. Speaking about the current COVID-19 scenario, Tope said as 80 per cent of citizens are vaccinated in Maharashtra, the infection level and the mortality rate is less at present. Also Read - Get Vaccinated Fast, Else Pay Heavy Penalties in This City From Nov 25 | Details Here

About the third wave of the pandemic, Tope said it is expected in December but it will be mild in impact. Speaking to a news channel, he said medical oxygen and ICU beds will not be required during the third wave period. “The third wave is expected to be mild and medical oxygen and ICU beds will not be required,” he said. Also Read - 3 Cobras Tangle Themselves Around a Tree in Maharashtra, Jaw-Dropping Image Amazes The Internet

Maharashtra had recorded 766 COVID-19 infections and 19 fatalities in the 24 hours preceding Tuesday even as the active cases in the state remained below 10,000 for the third consecutive day, the health department had said on Tuesday. Maharashtra’s tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 66,31,297 as of Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)