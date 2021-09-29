Maharashtra School Reopening News: Days after the Maharashtra government stated that the schools across the state will reopen from October 4, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday made a big announcement and said the schools for classes 8-12 to reopen from October 4. Issuing a fresh notification, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that for the rest of the classes, the civic body will make a decision in November. However, the BMC said that the COVID guidelines issued by the government will be applied to all schools under BMC jurisdiction.Also Read - Only 1 in 11 People Manages to Get Vaccinated as Bharat Biotech Fails to Revamp COVAXIN Production

"We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes we will take a decision in November. All COVID-19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said in the new order.

On Saturday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that a final call on school reopening will be taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) soon and added that at present more than 70 per cent of city’s teachers have been fully vaccinated and those left will be inoculated soon by arranging special drives.

“We have already discussed the possibility of restarting school for Classes 8-12. Before taking the final call, the SOPs will need to be studied thoroughly,” Pednekar told Free Press Journal.

Additional BMC commissioner Suresh Kakani had also said that the BMC will issue a fresh set of SOPs about school reopening by Tuesday.

He had also added that the final guidelines will be issued as per the SOPs set by the state government.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that she has discussed the issue with BMC chief Iqbal Chahal and has prepared a plan. Earlier, she had announced that schools for Class V to XII in rural areas and Class VIII to XII in urban areas will reopen from October 4.

Giving further details, Gaikwad had said that all schools will be sanitized and the emphasis will be made on vaccination of all teachers.

However, Varsha Gaikwad added that students will not be forced to attend school but a parent’s nod will be mandatory for them to attend classes. In the meantime, the Maharashtra government has allowed commuting by trains for fully vaccinated people.