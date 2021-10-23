Maharashtra School Reopening News: After reopening schools for middle, secondary and higher secondary classes, the Maharashtra government is planning to resume classes for primary section after Diwali, a report by Mid-Day claimed.Also Read - Go For Online Shopping, Avoid Travel: Centre Issues COVID Advisory to States Ahead of Festivals

Giving further details, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the exercise of collecting feedback from rural and urban regions for the same has started. She also stated that she met the chief executive officers (CEO) of zilla parishads on Friday in this regard. Also Read - Vaccine Boosters Can Be Given After 1 Year Depending on How 2 Doses Protect Against Virus: AIIMS Chief

It must be noted that due to declining COVID cases, the physical classes for class V to XII have reopened on October 4. However, the decision to resume classes for primary sections, from classes I to IV across Maharashtra and class V to VII in urban areas, is pending because of the cases being higher there than in rural parts. Also Read - India Witnesses Sharp Rise In Death Toll as Kerala Adds Backlog Of 563 Fatalities | Key Points

As per the report, Gaikwad has also discussed the issue with the CEOs, because primary school education is mostly imparted by ZPs in the hinterland. The report stated that the general opinion that emerged was that the final call would be taken after Diwali.

On the other hand, the rural schools have been holding classes for classes V to VII in offline mode with due safety precautions while their urban counterparts have been told to wait.

The report also stated that Gaikwad is expected to deliberate with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the State COVID Task Force and its paediatric group about the matter and is preparing standard operating procedures (SoPs).

The state government said that staggered school hours and entry of students, social distancing, school health clinics, sanitisation of classrooms and premises will be the guidelines for the primary schools.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,632 new coronavirus cases, slightly up from a day ago, and 40 fresh fatalities, while 1,744 patients recovered from the infection in the state. Eight districts out of the total 36 did not report any fresh case of the respiratory disease.

Mumbai recorded 420 cases and five deaths, the bulletin said. The Mumbai circle which comprises Thane district and adjoining satellite cities, Nashik and Pune circles each recorded 10 deaths. The Kolhapur circle recorded seven deaths, while Latur and Akola circles recorded two and one fatality, respectively, the bulletin said.