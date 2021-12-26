New Delhi: The authorities on Sunday sealed Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar after 48 students and 3 staff tested positive for Covid-19. The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12. All the students and staff members were subjected to RT-PCR tests, Parner Taluka health officer Dr Prakash Lalge told PTI.Also Read - Booster Dose: Gap Between 2nd Covid Shot and Precaution Dose Likely to be 9-12 Months | Details Here

According to the officials, 51 people, including 48 students and three staff members, from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for the coronavirus. "All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most of the students are asymptomatic and their health is stable," the official said.

Part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network, the school is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village in Ahmednagar district. Reports suggest that the school has been sealed and the area has been declared a containment zone.