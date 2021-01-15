Maharashtra School Reopening News: Keeping in mind the declining cases of coronavirus in the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday decided to reopen schools from January 27. Issuing guidelines, the state government said that classes 5 to 8 will reopen from January 27. Also Read - Check Top 5 Headlines From Tamil Nadu: Pollachi Case, Row Over Cinema Hall Capacity & More

Notably, the schools are reopening after remaining closed for over 10 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving further details, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that she has informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that schools can be reopened for Classes 5 to 8 from January 27.

Local authorities including district collectors, municipal commissioners and district civil surgeons will have to assess the ground situation before taking a call on reopening schools and colleges.

“Earlier, schools for Classes 9 and 10 commenced after all teachers underwent RT-PCR tests and premises were sanitized. Similar measures will be taken before reopening schools for Classes 5 to 8,” she said.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the schools and colleges in Mumbai will stay shut “till further orders”. Earlier, the BMC had decided to keep all schools and colleges in the city shut till January 15.

Earlier this week, the civic body permitted all the state, national and international boards to conduct their scheduled examinations physically as per the timetable.

Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in parts of the state earlier this month based on the COVID-19 situation in respective areas.