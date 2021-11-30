Mumbai: As the threat of the COVID-19 Omircon variant looms large, the reopening of schools in Mumbai has been postponed. Schools in Mumbai for classes 1 to 7 will now open from December 15 instead of tomorrow (December 1), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Tuesday. However, for the rest of Maharashtra schools will reopen from tomorrow.Also Read - Bengaluru Family Robbed on Pretext of Administering Omicron Vaccine

This is part of the new Covid-19 guidelines released amid threat of the new covid-19 variant omicron. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had on Monday said that the state cabinet has expressed concerns about passengers arriving from at-risk countries.

"Schools for classes 1-7 will now reopen from December 15, instead of December 1, in view of the emergence of Omicron variant of COVID19 in the world," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told media.

Amid the guidelines issued for the reopening of schools, the Maharashtra government had announced that physical classes were held only for 3-4 hours a day. Schools were asked to work in shifts or on alternate days as the case may be to ensure only 15-20 students are present in class at a given time.

As of now, no Omicron cases have been reported in India. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a review meeting with States on the Omicron variant of COVID19 today.