Mumbai: Schools in Maharashtra are all set to reopen after a long summer and COVID-19 break on June 15, as per the schedule. This information was shared by Maharashtra state school Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday. Varsha Gaikwad, while speaking to the media, said that Maharashtra schools would reopen from June 15, 2022, as per schedule.

We’re taking stock of COVID situation, cases rising, but we’ll open schools on June 15 with COVID appropriate measures.Masks not mandatory. New SOPs to be issued to schools.Further decision to be taken in accordance with situation: Maharashtra School Education Min Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/gLxcR42n7b — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

In view of the fresh COVID-19 cases being reported from the state, the state School Education Minister has taken note of the situation. Maharashtra schools would reopen on June 15, but with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. As per an ANI report, school Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that even though these protocols will be in place, masks will not be mandatory for everyone. Further, fresh COVID-19 related Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs are also expected to be out very soon.

Varsha Gaikwad said, “We’re taking stock of the COVID situation, cases are rising, but we’ll open schools on June 15 with COVID appropriate measures. Masks are not mandatory. New SOPs to be issued to schools. Further decision to be taken in accordance with the situation,” as reported by ANI.