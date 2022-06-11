Mumbai: Amidst the rising number of coronvirus cases in Maharashtra, schools in the state will reopen after summer break on schedule from June 15. The schools will function with all Covid safety protocols in place in view of the increasing cases, said Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Saturday, adding the teachers and staff are advised to take precautionary dose of Covid vaccine. Summer vacation for students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 started on May 2 in Maharashtra.Also Read - One Dead, Several Injured After Part Of Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said: “It’s school time again!! After the summer break, our schools are ready to welcome students back from the 15th of June in a safe, wholesome atmosphere. So students, set your alarm clocks, pack your bags and get ready.” Also Read - Video: Two Men Stop On Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai To Save Injured Bird, Run Over By Speeding Taxi

And to begin a year of #learningwithfun, we've planned a fun-filled first day #BacktoSchool for all of you. All schools in the state have been asked to organise events & celebrations to welcome students on the first day. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 11, 2022

Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Launches Online System To Ensure Transparency In Transfer of Zilla Parishad School Teachers

In a series of tweets, she informed that the state government has planned a “fun-filled” first day of school, and all schools have been asked to organise events and celebrations to welcome students on June 15. She added that health and well-being of students state government’s priority and all attempts will be made to make up for the learning loss.

“Schools will function with all COVID safety protocols in place,teachers and staff are advised to take precautionary dose of Covid vaccine. Health and well being of students is our priority. All attempts will be made to ease students into their schedule and make up for any learning loss,” she said in another tweet.

We are very glad to have your happy feet & smiling faces back on our campuses. I wish all the students the very best for this academic year. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 11, 2022

She also informed about state government’s measures to reduce school dropouts and said, “To uphold every child’s right to education,we should strive for zero tolerance against school drop outs. As a step in this direction, we’ve asked local authorities to conduct detailed surveys to identify students who have dropped out and bring them back to school.”