New Delhi: An 18-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after she was scolded by her elder brother for excessive use of mobile phone in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident took place on Thursday in Dombivili’s Shelar Naka area.Also Read - 'Not Satisfied With Job': Andhra Cop Shoots Self Dead At Home, Suicide Note Found

The teen girl was asked by her brother to reduce the use of mobile phone. However, when she did not pay heed to her brother, he removed the sim card from her phone. Following this, the girl hanged herself to death.

“Her brother had asked her to reduce her mobile phone usage. When she did not pay heed, he removed the SIM card from the device. Upset over it, the teen girl hanged herself,” the Dombivili police station official was quoted as saying by PTI.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.