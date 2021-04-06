Mumbai: Touching nearly 60 per cent of India’s total coronavirus caseload, Maharashtra on Monday reported 55,469 new infections and 297 deaths. With this, the total active cases in the state reached 4,72,283. The capital city of Mumbai recorded 10,030 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,72,332. Death toll in Mumbai rose to 11,828 as 31 more patients died, the BMC data stated. Also Read - Kunal Kamra And His Parents Test Positive For COVID-19, Riteish Deshmukh Sends Him 'Best Wishes'

Pune and Mumbai are the worst-hit cities in Maharashtra, where lockdown and curfew restrictions came into effect today. Also Read - Delhi Registers 5,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Government Imposes Night Curfew Till April 30

At the same time, there were a total of 34,256 recoveries in Maharashtra today. The total tally in the state stands at 31,13,354, while the death toll so far is 56,330. Total tests conducted in the state stand at 2,09,17,489, the evening bulletin stated. Also Read - COVID Spreading Faster In Second Wave, Next Four Weeks Crucial, Says Government

Earlier today, Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul, while addressing the media said that the pandemic is spreading at a more rapid pace than it did during the previous wave.

Of the top 10 districts having most active COVID cases, seven districts are from Maharashtra, one from Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi each, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. At least 58% of active cases are in Maharashtra. 34% of the total deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, he added.