New Delhi: Maharashtra on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike Coronavirus death, with 139 people succumbing to the disease. Out of 139 deaths, 93 were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 54 from Mumbai city.

Further, a total of 2, 436 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the state today. Total cases in the state have now mounted to 80, 229, including 2, 849 deaths. A total of 35, 156 patients have recovered.

There are 83 labs which are conducting tests for COVID-19 in the state. The number of containment zones is 3, 479.

5, 45, 947 people are in home quarantine while 30, 291 are in institutional quarantine.

State capital Mumbai accounts for 46, 080 coronavirus cases and 1, 519 deaths. The larger MMR has recorded 60, 604 cases and 1, 903 deaths.

Pune city has recorded 7, 877 cases and 364 deaths, Solapur city 1, 132 cases and 88 deaths, Aurangabad city 1, 735 cases and 88 deaths, Malegaon city 777 cases and 66 deaths, the statement said.