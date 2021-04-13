Mumbai: With an aim to contain the spread of the virus in the state, the Maharashtra government is all set to impose fresh restrictions and curbs today. Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said, “We will come up with fresh guidelines today to break the chain of coronavirus. There will be a standard operating procedure for the entire state, which will be announced (on Tuesday) itself.” Also Read - India Fast-Tracks Approval For Foreign-Produced Coronavirus Vaccines in India | Key Points

This comes amid talks of an extended lockdown in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai guardian minister also said the state government will also have to decide guidelines regarding the people returning from Kumbh mela in Haridwar as COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was not followed at that congregation.

Ten states account for over 80 per cent of new cases in India

Ten states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID-19 daily cases accounting for 80.80 per cent of the new infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. A total of 1,61,736 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases.

India’s total active caseload has reached 12,64,698 which now comprises 9.24 per cent of the country’s total infections. A net increase of 63,689 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.