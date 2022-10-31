Mumbai: Seven dead, several injured in a road accident near Sangole town in Maharashtra’s Solapur district. Pilgrims were traveling from Kolhapur to Pandharpur.Also Read - MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2022 Declared at fe2022.mahacet.org; Direct Link

The accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town, about 390km from Mumbai, when a group of 32 pilgrims (warkaris) was on a multi-day religious walk (dindi) to temple town of Pandharpur from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district, an official said.

The group had started walking from Kolhapur three days ago and as they reached Sangola, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into them from the rear, apparently after the driver lost control, he said.