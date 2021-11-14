Beed: A gravely appalling case of crime against women and children has come into light in Beed district of Maharashtra. Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor married girl here, reported news agency ANI. The survivor is two months pregnant, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Beed, Raja Ramasamy.Also Read - Macabre! Ex-Boyfriend Stuffs Woman Alive Into Suitcase And Leaves Her to Die in Woods

“Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, a case have been registered under the child marriage act, rape, molestation and POCSO,” said Ramasamy. Also Read - Burnt Body of Journalist, RTI Activist Found Ditched by Roadside in Bihar's Madhubani: Report

Further sharing details of the case, he said that the minor girl was allegedly raped by 400 people in the last six months and even policemen are alleged to have sexually exploited the victim. An investigation into the case is underway. Also Read - Maharashtra: 26 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Police in Gadchiroli District

Incidents of rape and crime against the other gender have seen a sharp rise in Maharashtra in the recent months.

(Based on ANI inputs)