Maharashtra SHOCKER: Solapur Man Poisons Teenage Son For Watching Porn, Dumps Body In Drain

A man in Maharashtra's Solapur allegedly murdered his 14-year-old son by poisoning him after he found out that the boy was watching porn on his mobile phone.

Maharashtra Crime: In a shocking incident, a man in Maharashtra’s Solapur city allegedly killed his 14-year-old son by poisoning him after he found out that the boy was watching porn on his mobile phone. According to the police, the accused, identified as Vijay Battu, had received multiple complaints from the boy’s school that his teenage son was watching adult films on his phone.

Embarrassed by the repeated complaints from school about his son’s behavior, the incensed father allegedly poisoned the 14-year-old boy, Vishal, resulting in his demise, the police said,

A senior official said the accused, a tailor by profession living who lived with his wife and two kids in Solapur city, had initially hidden the vile act from his wife as well as the police. The couple had approached the police on January 13 to file a missing person’s complaint after the wife noticed Vishal’s disappearance and became worried.

Vijay had also feigned concern about his son’s “disappearance” and hidden the murder from the police, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation started during which the minor’s body was found dumped in a drain near their house, police said.

They said that post-mortem report revealed that traces of sodium nitrate was found inside Vishal’s body following which the police registered a case of murder and began questioning the boy’s family and neighbours.

An official said the police found discrepancies in Vijay Battu’s accounts, and finally on January 28, the accused confessed to his wife that he had murdered their teenage son. Upon being questioned about the motive behind killing his own flesh and blood, Vijay revealed that he was continuously receiving complaints from school about Vishal’s behavior, harassing fellow students, and not focussing on studies.

The accused further said he was fed up with the incessant complaint from Vishal’s school, his erratic behavior at home, and his alleged addiction to porn films.

Vijay told the police that on the morning of January 13, Vijay took Vishal on his bike and offered him a soft drink laced with sodium nitrate. After consuming the poisonous drink, the boy lost consciousness and Vijay dumped his lifeless body in a drain near their house.

The boy’s mother, Keerti, informed the police about her husband’s confession, following which Vijay was arrested and later sent to two-day police custody by a court on January 29.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

