New Delhi: In yet another horrific incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys in Maharashtra. Also Read - Half The Academic Year Gone But Many States in Dilemma Over Reopening Schools | Check Status Here

Speaking to ANI, senior inspector, Kasturba Marg Police Station said, “The two boys have been sent to a correctional home and a case has been registered under the POCSO Act.” Also Read - Amid Spike in COVID Cases, Govt May Send More Central Teams to Other States

Further investigation on the case is underway. Also Read - Schools in Mumbai to Remain Shut till December 31, But Here's a Catch

The latest incident comes days after a 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men, who invited her to a party, on November 8 at a hotel on Mumbai’s Andheri-Kurla road.

According to a report, the victim said she and two other women were invited to the party and she was sexually assaulted by the three accused as everybody else left.

The victim alleged that she was forced to drink alcohol at the party. When the other two women left for the night, the men stayed back and gang-raped her. All the three accused are on the run.

The case is currently being handled by Sahar police station, where the hotel is located.