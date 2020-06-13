New Delhi: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded its third-highest single-day spike with a total of 3,427 Coronavirus cases. However, the number of COVID-19 deaths was considerably less at 113. With 113 fatalities, the state death toll has zoomed to 3,830 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased to 104,568, both highest in the country. Also Read - Meet Arjun, the Robot Who Will Record Temperature of Passengers in Pune Railway Station

Maharashtra has been recording 100-plus fatalities and new patients over 3K cases almost daily for the past 12 days.

The Health Department said of the total cases till date, 51,379 are active — increasing by 1,763 over Friday's 49,616.

Despite the gloomy data on the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 deaths and cases, the state continues to record an impressive recovery rate, that stood at 47.02 per cent on Saturday and a mortality rate of 3.07 per cent.

Of the 113 fatalities, 69 were recorded in Mumbai alone — taking the city’s death toll up to 2,113, while the number of positive patients here went up by 1,380 cases to touch 56,831.

Dharavi — Asia’s biggest slum — continued to cause worries with 17 new cases and a total of 2,030 cases and 77 fatalities till date.

Besides Mumbai’s 69 deaths, there were 12 fatalities in Thane (Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali), 10 in Pune, 8 in Solapur, 6 in Raigad, 3 in Aurangabad, 2 in Latur and 1 each in Satara, Nanded and Yavatmal.

The MMR (Thane Division) remains a jittery issue with 87 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the death toll to 2,650 and positive cases to 78,134 on Saturday.

Though trailing a distant third after MMR, Pune Division fatalities zoomed to 625, besides 14,191 patients.

Meanwhile, in a significant move, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday slashed by 50 per cent the cost of Covid-19 tests in private labs, which was in the range of Rs 4,500-Rs 5,200 to Rs 2,200-Rs 2,800 only, proving a huge relief to thousands of anxious people.

