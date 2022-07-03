New Delhi: BJP’s Rahul Narvekar was elected as the new Maharashtra Assembly Speakerc as he crossed the majority mark by winning 164 votes. Rahul Narvekar defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi who received 107 votes. The two-day special session of the 288-member House got underway Sunday at 11 am. This comes a day before Eknath Shinde-led government will face floor test in the Assembly to prove its majority in the House on Monday. The post of Speaker was vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of Congress quit.Also Read - 'JugJugg Jeeyo' Box Office Report: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Sees Almost 60 % Jump On Second Saturday
Rahul Narwekar had been associated with the Shiv Sena as well as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the past. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Narwekar contested from the Maval constituency on the NCP’s ticket, but lost. Subsequently, he switched to the BJP in 2019 and got elected as its Colaba MLA. He is currently the state BJP’s media in-charge too. Also Read - New York Bans Gun-carrying in Senstive Place after Supreme Court Ruling
Maharashtra political situation | Top developments
Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 3: No Rain Now, Scheduled Start on Cards
- Ahead of the two-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly that began on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction sealed the legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan.
- A white paper was stuck with a plastic tape on the closed doors of the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan, with a message in Marathi written on it saying, “The office is closed as per instructions of the Shiv Sena legislative party
- The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly that began on Sunday.
- Shiv Sena’s rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday said that they will not celebrate victory of the floor test, however there will be a grand celebration when the state of Maharashtra achieves considerable development.