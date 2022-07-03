New Delhi: BJP’s Rahul Narvekar was elected as the new Maharashtra Assembly Speakerc as he crossed the majority mark by winning 164 votes. Rahul Narvekar defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi who received 107 votes. The two-day special session of the 288-member House got underway Sunday at 11 am. This comes a day before Eknath Shinde-led government will face floor test in the Assembly to prove its majority in the House on Monday. The post of Speaker was vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of Congress quit.Also Read - 'JugJugg Jeeyo' Box Office Report: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Sees Almost 60 % Jump On Second Saturday

Rahul Narwekar had been associated with the Shiv Sena as well as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the past. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Narwekar contested from the Maval constituency on the NCP’s ticket, but lost. Subsequently, he switched to the BJP in 2019 and got elected as its Colaba MLA. He is currently the state BJP’s media in-charge too. Also Read - New York Bans Gun-carrying in Senstive Place after Supreme Court Ruling

Maharashtra political situation | Top developments