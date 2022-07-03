New Delhi: BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was elected as the new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after he crossed the majority mark by winning 164 votes. Rahul Narwekar defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi who received 107 votes. The two-day special session of the 288-member House got underway Sunday at 11 am. This comes a day before Eknath Shinde-led government will face floor test in the Assembly to prove its majority in the House on Monday. The post of Speaker was vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of Congress quit.Also Read - Who Is Rahul Narwekar - The New Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Rahul Narwekar had been associated with the Shiv Sena as well as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the past. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Narwekar contested from the Maval constituency on the NCP's ticket, but lost. Subsequently, he switched to the BJP in 2019 and got elected as its Colaba MLA. He is currently the state BJP's media in-charge too.

Maharashtra political situation | Top developments