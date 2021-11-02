Mumbai: The Special PMLA Court on Tuesday has sent Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to the Enforcement Directorate(ED) custody till Nov 6, 2021, on the grounds of having a connection in extortion and money laundering case.Also Read - Shocking! Mumbai, Chennai And Other Indian Cities Face Risk of Submerging Underwater

The Mumbai Special court has permitted Minister Anil Deshmukh's application for home food and medicines during his custody to ED. Further, the court has granted the presence of Deshmukh's lawyer during the interrogation by the agency.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on Monday night in connection to a money-laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket. Deshmukh was produced for remand before additional sessions judge P B Jadhav, who presided over the special holiday court.

Anil Deshmukh and his family members were involved in laundering of the bribe money worth Rs 4.7 crores collected from bar and orchestra owners, as said by the Enforcement Directorate in its remand application before Mumbai’s Special PMLA, reported by news agency ANI.