Mumbai: As many as 62 residents of an old age home in Maharashtra's Thane district have tested positive for coronavirus and the area has now been declared as a containment zone. All 62 residents have been admitted at a civil hospital nearby and among them a total of 55 of them who tested positive for COVID-19 were fully vaccinated. Speaking to the media, a health official on Monday said that the condition of all the residents were stable and samples of 15 of them were sent for genome sequencing. However, four of them were kept in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with oxygen support and they were also stable, civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar said.

The 55 fully vaccinated senior citizens staying of the 'Matoshree' old age home, five employees of the facility and two family members of the staff, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, had tested positive for the viral infection over the weekend following which all of them were admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital.

The district administration had declared Sorgaon village in Bhiwandi tehsil, where the facility is located, as a containment zone. Dr Pawar said the senior citizens might have contracted the viral infection fast as they move around, eat and have various activities together at the old age home.

Out of the 62 patients admitted to the hospital, 37 are males and 25 females. The official said 41 of these patients have co-morbid conditions. All the patients were under observation and the hospital’s medical team was attending to them round-the-clock, the official said, noting that most of them were senior citizens who required assistance at all times. These patients will be kept in the hospital for at least10 days before a decision is taken on their discharge, he said.

Five other suspected patients from the old age home were also admitted to the hospital’s general ward, he added. Sorgaon village, which has a population of 1,130 with 343 houses, has been declared as a containment zone and other local residents are also being surveyed, officials earlier said.

The district administration is keeping a tab on the health of the patients and taking due steps to check further spread of the infection, they said.

(With Inputs from PTI)