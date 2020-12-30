New Delhi: If you are a government employee and coming to office, you must wear helmet, otherwise your entry to workplace may get restricted. Yes, you heard it eight. This is the new order which has been issued in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Also Read - Beyond The Call Of Duty: Police Station in Aurangabad Holds English Classes For Slum Children

The order was issued by district collector Dr Manik Gursal on Tuesday. The intent was to protect lives and instill discipline in people. As per the order, wearing helmet has been made compulsory for all government and semi-government employees who use two-wheelers to reach office. However, those violating the order will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Notably, Maharashtra is not the only state where wearing helmet has been made compulsory, there are a number of states such as Odisha, West Bengal and Meghalaya where the government and semi government employees must wear helmet to office and elsewhere in the cities.

Recently, the West Bengal government issued an order and made wearing helmets mandatory. In the order, the state government introduced ‘No helmet, no fuel’ rule for two-wheeler drivers. The ‘no helmet no petrol’ rule will continue for 60 days. The new rule came into effect in Kolkata from December 8 till February 5.

Issuing the order, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma said it has been observed that several instances of two wheeler riders riding without helmet as well as carrying pillion riders without helmet have been reported and occurrences of such infringement of rules have increased manifold.

Likewise, in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong has also made wearing helmet compulsory for all. Andthose who violated the rule were asked to pay heavy fine as punishment.

According to Siddharth Ambedkar, Superintendent of Police (Traffic), many violators were also let go in order to create awareness.