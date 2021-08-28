New Delhi: Amid the threat of a possible third wave of corona, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged Mumbaikars to undergo a COVID-19 test if they have any symptoms of the deadly virus or they come in contact with an infected person. “Citizens are requested to get tested at earliest if they come in contact with any Covid-19 positive patient or if any symptoms are found”, the BMC said in a statement.Also Read - Flying to Maharashtra? Fresh Guidelines Issued For International Passengers | Details Here

Issuing a notification, the civic body asserted that it has set up more than 250 testing centres, including municipal dispensaries, maternity homes, and ward offices where free RT-PCR and Antigen tests are available. Residents can access the list of free testing centres from the website of BMC.

“The delta variant of Coronavirus has already spread to 11 countries so far, including India, raising fears that it could drive the next wave of infections across the world. The progression of illness seems to be prevented by vaccination. Early diagnosis is the key to prevent the spread of the disease as well as the recovery of the patients and to reduce the hospital stay. Hence, BMC has established over 250 testing centres, which include municipal dispensaries, maternity homes, and ward offices where free Rt-PCR and Antigen testing is available to citizens,” the notification read.

Citizens are requested to get tested at earliest if they come in contact with any Covid-19 positive patient or if any symptoms are found. Free RTPCR and Antigen testing is available at over 250 Centres across Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/JA9JDhVKs2 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 27, 2021

This comes as state health minister Rajesh Tope called upon people to take extreme precautions during the upcoming festivals like Janmashtami, Ganeshotsav, Navratri and Diwali contending that the third wave has already started in the US, the UK, Russia, and other countries.

Tope said that while around 20 lakh were affected in the first wave followed by 40 lakh in the second, the dreaded next wave may lead to over 60 lakh cases. “Of these, nearly 12 per cent would require oxygen support during treatment… We are trying to achieve 100 percent vaccination as soon as possible,” he stated.

The minister revealed that to tackle the upcoming health crisis, the Maharashtra government is in the process of recruiting more doctors, nurses and other medical-paramedical staffers besides enhancing health care capacities including for juveniles.

“By September end, we plan to recruit 7,000 medical staff including 1,200 doctors. We are enhancing the production of liquid medical oxygen, increasing the number of beds in Covid hospitals, and getting 1,000 new ambulances,” Tope said.

Moreover, the government has approved an increment of Rs 1,500 in the salaries of 71,000 ASHA workers for which an an amount of Rs 275 crore will be included in the budget.

(With agency inputs)