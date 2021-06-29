Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to introduce a Universal Travel Pass with a QR code for travelling in Mumbai local trains in an attempt to curb the nuisance of fake tickets and ID cards. According to the BMC, the state government and the Railways are working together on the five-tier strategy for travel using a QR code-based ID card. With the help of this, people in Mumbai and its outskirts will be able to access suburban local trains, Mumbai Metro, and monorail with the new ‘Universal Travel Pass’. Also Read - 51.18 Per Cent of Children in Mumbai Have Covid-19 Antibodies, Shows Sero Survey
While the Mumbai civic body is yet to resume local train services, the QR code pass will be issued to essential and emergency workers who currently travel only with an identity card. This will help authorities keep a track of travellers during the rush hour.
Universal Travel Pass: How to Register
The universal pass can be generated online through the website of the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra – msdmacov19.mahait.org. The process of issuing the universal travel pass has already begun.
Key Details Regarding the QR Code-based Travel Pass
- The new QR code-based pass will allow Mumbaikars to travel according to various levels divided into five categories. The step will allow the civic body to control crowding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- With the new system, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be able to keep track of people travelling in the local trains based on the level of restrictions imposed.
- For instance, a traveller with a Degree 3 pass will be permitted to travel if the level of restrictions in effect is 1, 2, or 3. A bearer of Degree 2 pass will be able to travel only if the level of limitations is 1 or 2. Meanwhile, a Degree 5 pass holder will be able to access the local trains regardless of the level of restrictions.
- The new QR-code-based ticketing system will be checked at the railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with the help of a smartphone or QR code reader.
- Anyone found travelling without the authentic QR code will be fined Rs 500 on the spot, while those found travelling with a fake ID will be handed over to the Railway Police Force.