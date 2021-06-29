Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to introduce a Universal Travel Pass with a QR code for travelling in Mumbai local trains in an attempt to curb the nuisance of fake tickets and ID cards. According to the BMC, the state government and the Railways are working together on the five-tier strategy for travel using a QR code-based ID card. With the help of this, people in Mumbai and its outskirts will be able to access suburban local trains, Mumbai Metro, and monorail with the new ‘Universal Travel Pass’. Also Read - 51.18 Per Cent of Children in Mumbai Have Covid-19 Antibodies, Shows Sero Survey

While the Mumbai civic body is yet to resume local train services, the QR code pass will be issued to essential and emergency workers who currently travel only with an identity card. This will help authorities keep a track of travellers during the rush hour.

Universal Travel Pass: How to Register

The universal pass can be generated online through the website of the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra – msdmacov19.mahait.org. The process of issuing the universal travel pass has already begun.

Key Details Regarding the QR Code-based Travel Pass