Mumbai: Going in line with the announcement of the Centre, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said it will begin vaccinating children in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday. Earlier the Centre had said that only Corbevax vaccine will be administered to the beneficiaries in this age group.

"The inoculation of children in 12-14 age group will begin tomorrow," Minister of State for Public Health Rajendra Patil Yadravkar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,78,15,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state as of Monday. As many as 8,75,56,985 persons have received the first dose, while 6,86,22,647 individuals have received the second dose too. Precaution doses have been given to 16,35,368 persons so far.

Corona cases: On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 207 new coronavirus infections and four pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 78,71,566, and death toll to 1,43,757. The number of recovered cases increased to 77,21,510 after 290 patients were discharged from hospital or recovered at home. There are 2,295 active cases in the state now.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising multiple districts), the Mumbai circle recorded 67 new cases, followed by Pune circle (64), Nashik (32), Akola (13), Latur (12), Kolhapur (8), Aurangabad (6) and Nagpur circle (5). Pune and Nagpur circles reported three and one deaths, respectively.