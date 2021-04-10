Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called an all-party meeting via video conference to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state. The meeting is underway, reports news agency ANI. The development comes a day after Maharashtra recorded 58,993 new COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: Decision on Class 10 and Class 12 Exams Soon, Says Varsha Gaikwad

The Maharashtra government has already imposed a strict weekend lockdown from Friday night till 7 am on Monday. Home delivery of food and essential supplies and movement of students taking various exams are allowed.

Streets near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation wore a deserted look due to weekend lockdown.

(With inputs from ANI)