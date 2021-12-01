Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a notification stating that a fully-vaccinated local domestic passenger can travel from the state without the RT-PCR test. Talking to the reporters, state minster Rajesh Tope said that if the passengers’ travel history of 10-15 days shows Omicron affected areas then they’ll have to leave after a negative RT-PCR report post 7 days of quarantine. This comes at a time when the threats of ‘highly transmissible’ new covid variant, Omicron looming large over the country. Also Read - Japan Confirms 2nd Case of Omicron Variant, Infected Patient From Peru in Quarantine Now

"Maharashtra govt issued a notification saying a fully-vaccinated local domestic passenger can travel w/o RT-PCR. If passengers' travel history of 10-15 days shows Omicron affected areas,they'll leave after a negative RT-PCR report after 7 days of quarantine," State Minister Rajesh Tope said.

#WATCH | Jalna: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stating COVID-19 guidelines for international & domestic travellers coming to the state amid #Omicron emergence “A fully-vaccinated local domestic passenger can travel without RT-PCR,” says State Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/dDpaASffFK — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

Earlier, reports claimed that the Mumbai airport has directed all the domestic airlines not to board passengers for Mumbai without a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure. In exceptional cases like family distress, says the statement, testing may be allowed on arrival at the Mumbai airport.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had mandated a compulsory 7-day institutional quarantine for passengers coming to the state from ‘at-risk’ nations. The countries (at risk updated as on November 26, 2021) from where travelers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India include European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

List of restrictions imposed on domestic/international flyers in Maharashtra

For domestic flyers

– For domestic travel, flyers leaving Mumbai airport will either have to be fully vaccinated or mandatorily carry an RT-PCR test.

Those arriving in Maharashtra from other Indian states will have to possess a negative RT-PCR test

In case of exception, testing may be allowed on arrival at the airport.

For international passengers