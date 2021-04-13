Mumbai: Amid the growing cases of Covid-19 in the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will address the state today at 8.30 pm. According to the reports, the Maharashtra CM is likely to announce fresh COVID guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. Earlier, while speaking to the media, state minister Aslam Shaikh said, “We will come up with fresh guidelines today to break the chain of coronavirus. There will be a standard operating procedure for the entire state, which will be announced (on Tuesday) itself.” Also Read - Despite COVID19 Second Wave, Rohtang Pass is Expected to Reopen For Tourists by April End | Deets Inside

CM Thackeray had earlier ordered night curfew in the entire Maharashtra from March 28 in view of the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases. The CM had warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol, an official release said. Also Read - Kerala Imposes Fresh Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Spike. Details Here

LIVE UPDATES: Also Read - Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Passes Away at 88

6.00 pm: Earlier, Maharashtra Education Minister had urged CBSE, CISCE to reschedule board examinations.

5.50 pm: Maharashtra: Nagpur district reported 6826 new COVID-19 cases, 3518 recoveries, and 65 deaths, in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon, Nagpur.

5.40 pm: According to the reports, the chief minister is likely to announce lockdown like COVID curbs.

5.30 pm: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8.30 pm today amid the growing cases of coronavirus.