Thane: A notification issued on Sunday put Thane and Navi Mumbai civic areas in category 2 of Maharashtra government’s five-level plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions from June 7 based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds. The notification, issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, placed Kalyan-Dombivali municipal limits in category 3. The Thane collector’s notification said specific instructions pertaining to each area would be announced by the respective civic authorities. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Suburban Services to Open For General Public Soon? Mayor Drops BIG Hint

A notification by Palghar collector Manik Gursal said the entire district, including Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation limits, came under category 3. Category 2 is for cities and districts where the positivity rate is five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40 per cent, while category 3 comprises areas where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Traders Happy as COVID-19 Curbs Ease in Thane, Navi Mumbai

(With inputs from PTI) Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Updates: Restrictions in These Districts Lifted Completely From Today | Check Full List