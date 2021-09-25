Mumbai: The cinema halls, theaters in Maharashtra are set to reopen from October 22, in compliance with health norms, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Secretariat has said.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Schools, Temples to Reopen From Next Month | Updated List of What's Allowed And What's Not Here

The development comes a day after Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced that all religious places in the state will be allowed to open for the public from October 7.

The BJP has been demanding the opening of the religious places in Maharashtra which were closed after the state witnessed a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.