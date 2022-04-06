Maharashtra Unlock Guidelines 2022: As the coronavirus cases have gone down significantly, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday further relaxed COVID restrictions and lifted the mandatory vaccine requirement for college and university students. As per the latest announcement from the state government, the students are now allowed to enter and attend offline classes even if they have not been vaccinated against COVID.Also Read - Present Evidence Does Not Suggest That it is 'XE' Variant of Covid19, Say Reports

“Earlier, it was mandatory to take two doses of covid vaccines to attend university and colleges. Now this condition has been waived and now all students can attend university and college,” State Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said in a tweet. Also Read - India Reports First Case of New COVID Variant XE in Mumbai | Details Here

विद्यापीठ आणि महाविद्यालयात उपस्थितीसाठी यापूर्वी कोविडच्या दोन लसी घेणे बंधनकारक होते. आता सदर अट वगळण्यात आली आली असून आता सर्व विद्यार्थी विद्यापीठ व महाविद्यालयामधे उपस्थित राहू शकतील…. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 6, 2022

With the steady decline in CVID cases, the Colleges and Universities in Maharashtra reopened on February 1, 2022. Students were asked to return to college campus for physical and offline classes. However, taking preventive measures, the state government had asked them to come to college after being fully vaccinated with both the doses of COVID vaccine.

As per the earlier guidelines, the students without vaccination or vaccine certificate were not allowed to attend offline classes in Colleges and Universities. However, the students now can attend their offline classes even if they have not been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state government, however, said that the students must follow COVID protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent hand sanitising.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 136 fresh coronavirus cases, slightly up from 52 cases a day ago, while four more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. With this, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 78,74,582, while the death toll increased to 1,47,793, the department said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had reported 52 coronavirus cases, lowest daily count in two years, and zero fatality. Significantly, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Yavatmal and Bhandara districts have zero active cases. Mumbai reported 56 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, but no fresh death due to the disease.