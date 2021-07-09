Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the government has directed the police to make sure that the COVID19 guidelines are strictly implemented. This comes after pictures of tourists thronging hill stations amid the pandemic violating all covid protocols surfaced on the social media.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Govt Lifts Restrictions in Kogadu District As COVID Cases Decline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also, in the first meeting with his new Council of Ministers, expressed his concern over people flouting the Covid protocols. He even added instructed his ministers to actively participate in Covid management. Also Read - Delhi's Gaffar Market, Naiwala Market to Remain Shut Till Sunday For Flouting Guidelines

“Over the past few days, we all have been seeing pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing. This is not a pleasant sight and it should instill a sense of fear in us,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Open Invitation to Coronavirus: Govt on Maskless Tourists Flouting Guidelines at Kempty Falls

The Health Ministry on Tuesday had also said it was “frightening” to see pictures of tourists thronging hill stations amid the pandemic and asked people to comply with Covid-appropriate behavior.

The PM stressed that powered by the Covid warriors and frontline workers, India’s fight against the global pandemic is underway with full vigour. “We are steadily vaccinating substantial numbers of our nation’s population. Testing is also consistently high,” he said.

Mumbai’s Crawford Market sees high footfall amid COVID19 scare

Mumbai’s Crawford market on Friday witnessed high footfalls amid the rising cases of covid in the state. The government on Friday informed that Maharashtra and Kerala recorded more than half of the Covid cases registered in India last week. It said the pandemic was still not over and there was no room for complacency. The government said that the country was still dealing with the second wave and people need to introspect if they can afford misplaced belief that Covid was over.

Only 50 Tourists Allowed In Kempty Falls At A Time

Only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Mussoorie’s famous Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes. The district administration has taken the decision in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said.

” There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, she said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time. The came a day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at the falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.