Thane: Most children love visiting their grandparents, but not this nine-year-old from Maharashtra, who ran away from his parents for taking him to his grandmother's house against his wishes. The boy from suburban Govandi in Mumbai was reunited with his parents a day after he ran away from his grandmother's house in Vasai in Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the boy was spotted loitering at Bhiwandi road railway station in the Thane district on March 23 by the Government Railway Police (GRP). He was sent to the state-run juvenile home in Ulhasnagar from there.

"The boy didn't want to go to the house of his grandmother in Vasai on March 22 with his parents," said Preeti Chavan, Assistant Police Inspector, Child Protection Unit. As his parents took him to Vasai, he fled and travelled to Bhiwandi, she added.

The distressed parents lodged a case of kidnapping at Pelhar police station on March 22. However, after he was found, the boy was handed over to his parents on Friday, police said.

(With PTI inputs)