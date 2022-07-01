Maharashtra Political Update: After 10 days of high-voltage political drama in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister on Thursday with the support of the BJP while BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister, was made the Deputy CM. According to the sources, Fadnavis is said to be “angry” about being made the deputy to Shinde. This report got more traction when Fadnavis boycotted the celebration held at the BJP office on Friday. Earlier, Fadnavis reached the office to celebrate the Rajya Sabha and MLC election results. He was even spotted eating the sweets offered by his supporters after the fall of the Uddhav government, ostensibly in the hope of being made the Chief Minister once again.Also Read - Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis Not First Ex-CM To Accept Junior Position; Check Other Names Here

A Game Was Played In Night To Bring Down The Government: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray, who reached the Shiv Sena office after tendering his resignation, said that "the game was played at midnight to topple the government". "Eknath Shinde is not the Chief Minister of Shiv Sena. He can topple my government but cannot take Maharashtra out of my heart," said Uddhav.

Eknath Shinde reverses the decision of Uddhav government

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde reversed the decision of the Uddhav government regarding Aarey Colony as soon as he became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Soon after the swearing-in, the Shinde-led state government directed the Solicitor General to build a metro car shed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony.

