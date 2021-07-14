Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start inoculating pregnant women with COVID-19 vaccines from tomorrow. The decision came after a recommendation from the COVID expert task force. According to the reports, BMC will start with 35 centers across Mumbai, which will vaccinate pregnant women.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: THIS District Has Imposed 6-Day Full Lockdown Amid Covid Spike

The Union Health Ministry recently approved the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to pregnant women. The report comes days after The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bharagava said that pregnant women can be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The decision was taken based on recommendations from National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and has been communicated to all states and union territories to implement it under the ongoing National Covid-19 Vaccination Program.

The decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the Covid vaccination, the ministry said, adding these women can now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest Covid vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated.

The decision has been communicated to all the states and union territories to implement it under the ongoing National Covid Vaccination Program, it said in a statement.

India’s Covid vaccination program incorporates recommendations of the foremost experts in the field of immunization, public health, disease control and information technology.

Based on scientific and epidemiological evidence, the programme gives priority to strengthening the country’s healthcare system by protecting the professionals, health and frontline workers, manning it, as well as protecting the most vulnerable population groups, the ministry said.

Till now, all groups except pregnant women were eligible for Covid vaccination. Now, it is expanded to even pregnant women in the world’s largest immunization drive, the statement said. Studies have shown that Covid infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and they are at an increased risk of severe diseases and it might affect fetus too, it said.

The matter has been examined by domain knowledge experts based on the evidence that indicate that pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid compared to non-pregnant women in case they get infected.

“Further, pregnant women with COVID-19 infection are at an increased risk for preterm birth and other adverse pregnancy outcomes including higher chances of neonatal morbidity. Additionally, the experts have also highlighted pre-existing co-morbidities, advanced maternal age, and high body mass Index as factors for severe COVID-19 in pregnancy,” the statement said.