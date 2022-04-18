Mumbai: Owing to the violence that erupted after members of two communities pelted each other with stones over the removal of religious flags, the authorities on Monday clamped curfew in Achalpur city in Amravati district of Maharashtra. According to the officials, police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to control the situation.Also Read - Mumbai Woman Swaps Seat With Uber Driver to Let Him Offer Namaz, Kind Gesture Wins Hearts

Additional Superintendent of Police, Shashikant Satav, said that 22 persons from both the groups have been taken into custody after the incident which occurred around Sunday midnight and the situation is under control now.

The exact number of injured persons is not known yet. Police said residents put up flags of various religions atop the Khidki Gate and the Dulha Gate at the main entrance of Achalpur, located 48 km away from Amravati distric headquarters, every year during various festivals.

“On Sunday midnight, some anti-social elements removed flags of religion, leading to an altercation which escalated into stone-pelting. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd,” a police inspector said.

However, the timely intervention by SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and local police brought the situation under control, he added.

Will give tit for tat if loudspeakers on mosques not removed by May 3: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Raising the pitch for Hindutva, MNS president Raj Thackeray on Sunday said he will visit Ayodhya on June 5 to take darshan of Lord Ram and appealed to “Hindu brothers” to “be prepared” if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3.

Stating that loudspeakers relaying the ‘azaan’ call is more of a social issue than a religious one, Thackeray said that they don’t want peace in the society disturbed, “but if the use of loudspeakers continues then they (Muslims) will also have to listen to our prayers on loudspeakers”.