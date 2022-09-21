Dombivli, Maharashtra: At least two workers were killed and four others were injured as a wall collapsed during construction in Maharashtra’s Dombivli. As per latest reports, the injured have bene taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train AC Ticket Fares to be Slashed by 50% From Today: Check New Ticket Prices Here

As per updates from the police, the incident happened when a new protection wall was being built at the site. The police further stated that the old protection wall collapsed on workers. Also Read - Maharashtra: 500 Booked For Flouting COVID-19 Norms at Birthday Party in Thane

Maharashtra | Two dead, three injured after a wall collapsed during construction of a new wall in Dombivli. The injured are being taken to a hospital. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Also Read - Teenager Turns Hero, Saves 75 Residents of Collapsing Dombivli Building While Watching Web Series

Giving details, Assistant Police Commissioner, Dombivli, Sunil Kurhade said the work to construct a new protection wall along the railway line near Dombivli station was underway to avoid encroachment along the railway tracks.

“Construction labourers, who stay in the nearby locality in temporary sheds, were working at the site when the old protection wall collapsed on them, burying at least seven of them under the debris,” he said.

Soon after the incident, the local residents and civic officials rushed to the spot and pulled out six labourers while another had died on the spot.

“One more labourer succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. While others are undergoing treatment,” he added.

In the meantime, the dead are identified as Bandu Povase (30) and Mallesh Chavan (35).