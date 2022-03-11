Mumbai: There will be no water supply in areas such as Dadar, Worli and Lower Parel on March 14 and 15 as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it will carry out repair work in the Tansa East and West main pipeline. The repair work will be carried out at Gawde Chowk on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel as well.Also Read - I-T Dept Raids Shiv Sena Corporator, BMC Contractors in Mumbai; Detects Benami Assets, Hawala Transactions

As per updates from the BMC, the repair work will begin at 8 AM on March 14 and end at 2 PM on March 15. The BMC said some parts of G-South and G-North wards will not get water supply during this period, while the pressure may be low in some other areas of G-South ward. Also Read - Ukraine Evacuation: BMC to Provide Free COVID Testing, Other Services to Students Arriving in Mumbai

The water supply will also get affected in areas such as Worli, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Gokhale Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim, Matunga West and Sena Bhavan, while the pressure will be low in Dhobi Ghat and Saat Rasta. However, the BMC has asked the residents of these areas to store water for their daily needs. Also Read - Odisha: BMC Relaxes COVID Curbs, Allows Visitors to Religious Places Without Vaccine Certificate in Bhubaneswar