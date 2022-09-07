Maharashtra Weather Latest Update: Even as heavy rains continued to lash Thane city with lightning and thunderstorm, the IMD on Wednesday issued Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Ratnagiri, Nashik and several other districts for next 5 days.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Sells Chocolates on Mumbai Local Train, Her Integrity Inspires The Internet | Watch

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between September 8 and 12, with a wet spell in the city on September 9, 10 and 11, which is likely to bring a cumulative 200 mm of rainfall in Mumbai.

The Skymet Weather Services, a private weather forecasting company, said a cyclonic circulation and a low pressure area/depression is likely to come up over central parts of Bay of Bengal.

“This weather feature will reach the east coast on September 8, with an east-west oriented trough extending across Maharashtra up to Mumbai,” Skymet said in a statement on Wednesday.

“There are chances of light to moderate rain on September 8, 9, and 10. By the evening of September 10, rain activity may increase in the city. There will be short intensive spells on September 11 and 12,” Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said.

He further added that heavy rains will continue till September 13, but since it is on and off throughout the day, there will be less chances of extreme discomfort to commuters.

Skymet also stated that rainfall is likely to clear out by mid-month over Mumbai. Moreover, moderate showers are likely over Mumbai on September 14 and 15 as the low-pressure belt is expected to shift towards Rajasthan.