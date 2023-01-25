Home

Weather Update: Maharashtra to Witness Cold Wave From Jan 29, These Cities to be Worst Hit | Full List

Maharashtra Weather Update Today: The IMD said a cold wave-like situation will be observed in Pune, central Maharashtra, and the minimum temperature may dip below average in Mumbai.

The IMD said a significant fall in temperature will be recorded from January 30 in some areas.

Maharashtra Weather Update Today: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said after brief relief, a cold wave is likely to hit Maharashtra after January 29 and it will continue in the state till February 2. Giving details, Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecast department at IMD Pune, said a significant fall in temperature will be recorded from January 30 in some areas.

The weather department further added that a cold wave-like situation (threshold 10 degrees) will be observed in Pune, central Maharashtra, and the minimum temperature may dip below average in Mumbai.

The development comes as a western disturbance is located over Afghanistan and moving eastward. As part of its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation is over Southwest Rajasthan.

The IMD said another western disturbance is expected after January 27 in the state and added that with the possibility of cloudy weather in the days ahead, there will be a marginal rise in the minimum temperature, but the daytime temperature may fall partially.