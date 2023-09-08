Home

Maharashtra Weather Update: Yellow Alert In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Other Districts Today; Check Rain Forecast Here

After nearly a month-long hiatus, rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday, giving much-needed relief from the rising heat.

Kolkata: People wade through a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_02_2023_000177B)

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for Friday in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik districts of Maharashtra. Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall in the city. Water logging in low-lying areas of the city is expected to result in a nominal delay in the operation of Mumbai’s local train operations. The weather department also predicted that Maharashtra’s neighbouring states Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will also see heavy downpours in the next three days.

According to the weather agency, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Mumbai and Thane till Sunday. In its latest local weather forecast, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs in the next twenty-four hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai and neighbood cities are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rain predicted in other parts of the country

IMD in a post on X also said that Western Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat will face heavy rains during the next 3 days.

“Recent Satellite Imagery shows moderate to intense convective clouds leading to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall activity occasional intense spells with moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightening over parts of Northwest #UttarPradesh, #EastUttarPradesh #SouthBihar, #northMaharashtra, #GujaratRegion, #MadhyaPradesh, #Odisha, #GangeticWestBengal, #Jharkhand, #Assam & #Meghalaya, #Nagaland, #Manipur, #Mizoram, #Tripura during night time,” the IMD said in a string of posts on ‘X’.

Recent Satellite Imagery shows moderate to intense convective clouds leading to possibility of light to moderate rainfall activity occasional intense spells with moderate to severe thunderstorms & lightening over parts of Northwest #UttarPradesh, #EastUttarPradesh (1/5) pic.twitter.com/EbQ8JeL7Oz — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 7, 2023

“#Mumbai and adjoining regions have also reported heavy rainfall since 0830 hrs IST. #Mumbai Rain since 0830 hrs IST (in mm) #Santacruz 92.5; #Colaba 43.6; #Dahisar 71.0; #Juhu 84.0; #Rammandir 88.0; #Matunga 75.5; Sion 75.2 light to moderate rainfall is likely over Mumbai during night time,” the IMD wrote on ‘X’.

Rains return to Mumbai after long break

After nearly a month-long hiatus, rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday, giving much-needed relief from the rising heat. The island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded average 57.63 mm, 76.94 mm and 90.50 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8 am and 6 pm.

As many as 11 incidents of tree collapse or branch falling and eight incidents of short-circuit were reported but there were no casualties, the BMC said.

