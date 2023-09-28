By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai, Thane, Raigad And Palghar For Sept 28; Yellow Alert Issued
IMD issued an Orange alert for Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar for September 28.
Mumbai: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar, indicating heavy rains at isolated places for September 28. The weather department has also issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rains) for Ratnagiri.
For the next 48 hours, people are likely to witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers in Mumbai city and suburbs. Maximum and Minimum temperatures likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius, according to the latest bulletin released by Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai.
Maharashtra weather update
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at districts of South Konkan Goa and at places of South central Maharashtra.
- Moderate rainfall is likely to take place in districts of North Konkan.
- Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
