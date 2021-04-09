Mumbai: In a bid to curb the growing numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government had announced a weekend lockdown beginning Friday (April 9) to April 30, in addition to night curfew and other restrictions like closure of private offices, theatres and salons. As per the government’s order, the weekend lockdown will start from today 8 pm and last till 7 am on Monday. The state is also under a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am daily when only essential services are allowed to function. Section 144 has also been imposing a ban on gathering of five or more people throughout the day. Also Read - COVID-19: No New Case in 149 Districts in Last 7 Days, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Therefore, to know more about the what will remain open and what will be shut during the strict weekend lockdown in Maharashtra, read on:

What will remain open

All private and public transport services will be allowed to operate, however, rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles can run with only 50% sitting capacity. Bus drivers, conductors and other employees must have COVID-19 negative test report or get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. Only take-away and parcel services will be available from restaurants and bars and road-side eateries will also do business only for take-away and parcel service. E-commerce services can continue to operate between 7 am and 8 pm. But, delivery personnel will have to be vaccinated, else the individual and the establishment could face Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 fine. Newspaper printing and distribution can continue provided the vendor is vaccinated. Government offices, except those departments involved in COVID-19 management, can function at 50 per cent of their capacity. Official meetings will be held online and visitors will be barred from entering government offices. Industrial operations and construction activities will be allowed. Manufacturing sector can also continue to operate by following health protocols. While places of worship will also be closed for devotees, religious rituals there will continue. Priests and staff at the religious places should get themselves vaccinated immediately. Film and TV shoots can continue but shouldn’t involve crowds. Negative RT-PCR tests will be compulsory for every crew members present from 10 April. Agriculture-related activities, including transport of food grains and agriculture produce will continue uninterrupted. Construction work would continue only if the premises has facility for workers accommodation. If a worker falls ill, he would be paid full wages.