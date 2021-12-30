Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed a major spike in the Omicron cases. According to the data released by the state health ministry, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has now rose to 450. Mumbai, on the other hand, logged 3,671 fresh infections which according to the data is 46% higher compared to yesterday’s numbers. As per latest updates, 371 recoveries were recorded today, taking active cases to 11,360. Out of the total cases in the city, Dharavi has recorded 20 cases, the highest since May 18.Also Read - Mumbai Reports 3,671 Fresh COVID Cases; Mayor Says Third Wave Could be Worse | Top Developments

It must be noted that Mumbai has seen a five-fold increase over the last week in Covid cases – the city logged 683 infections last Friday.

Earlier, a Maharashtra Covid Task Force member expressed concern over the spike in the cases and said that the COVID third wave in Mumbai has already started. Saying that it is a cause for concern and caution, he however added that there's no need to panic.

As a precautionary measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made RT-PCR Test mandatory for air passengers arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates, saying a decision would be taken for 7-day home quarantine for them depending on the test report. The decision in this regard was taken after BMC Commissioner IS Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans and medical superintendents of hospitals.