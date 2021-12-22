Thane: A 22-year-old woman, who sought to get a loan of Rs one lakh, was allegedly cheated by two persons to the tune of over Rs 14 lakh by posing as executives of a finance company, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Wednesday. The victim’s father, who was a business head with a reputed company in the city, had deposited around Rs 18 lakh into her bank account after his retirement. Out of this, the woman had spent Rs 1 lakh for personal reasons, which she wanted to replenish, an official of Naupada police station said.Also Read - Mumbai Reports Near 500 New COVID Cases, Over 1,200 in Maharashtra Today; No Fresh Case of Omicron

Having no other way, she decided to take a loan of the same amount. On July 24, she received a call from a man who posed as a representative of a private finance company and offered to provide loan to her. When she agreed, he asked her to make a payment of Rs 2,600 as processing fees, which she did, police said.

Later, despite providing the details, the loan processing was not complete. When she contacted, another man told her that the previous agent was down with coronavirus infection and he would handle her case henceforth. That man also told her that the loan needs to be reprocessed and asked her to transfer money on several occasions. He also said that the payment would be refunded to her later, the official said.

The woman lost Rs 14.47 lakh this way, which she paid between July and September. Later, after realising that she has been cheated, she approached the police. A case under IPC section 420 (cheating) has been registered against the accused, who identified themselves as Raj Kunde and Anjuman Shau, based on the complaint lodged by the woman on Monday.

