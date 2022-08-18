Mumbai: Maharashtra police on Thursday found a suspected terror boat near Harihareshwar shore in Raigad district of the state carrying AK 47, some rifles and bullets. Following the recovery, police has issued a “high alert” in the district.Also Read - CNG Price Slashed By Rs 4 In Pune City: Check Revised Rate Here

Maharashtra | Security tightened in Raigad district and nearby areas after a suspected boat was found near Harihareshwar Beach. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/UObgOxkB30 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

SP Raigad Mr Ashok Dhudhe confirmed about AK 47 being found in boat near Harihareshwar beach. The place is about 200 km from Mumbai and 170 km from Pune.

Quoting sources, India Today reported it is an Australian-made boat and people on the boat had not informed coast guards about their entry near Harihareshwar beach.

Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare, in conversation with AajTak, asked ATS to handle the matter.

Meanwhile, ATS chief Vineet Agarwal said that they are looking in the matter for a terror angle.

“We are investigating. Boat seems to be registered In Oman,” added the ATS chief, adding, “It appears to be an official boat we are investigating. It can be for the purpose of terrorism also. It may belong to some other country. It is an abandoned boat. We are looking at all possibilities.”

District police is present on the spot and investigation in the matter is on.