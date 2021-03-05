Mumbai: Maharashtra reported a massive 10,216 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number of single-day cases in nearly last five months, taking its overall tally to 21,98,399. This is the first time since October 17, 2020 when the single-day case count in the state has gone above the 10,000-mark. On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases. Also Read - Dharavi Sees 7-fold Increase in Coronavirus Cases, BMC Goes Back to 'Old Model' For Curbing Infections

On Wednesday (March 3), there were 9,855 new cases, while Thursday's infection count was 8,998. The state's death toll rose to 52,393 with 53 fatalities reported on Friday, a health department official said. As 6,467 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the recovery count increased to 20,55,951.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.52 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.38 per cent, the official said. With 90,550 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total test count has risen to 1,66,86,880. Currently, 4,10,411 people are in home quarantine and 4,203 people are in institutional quarantine across the state. There are 88,838 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

Mumbai

Mumbai reported new 1,174 COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took its tally to 3,31,020, while the death toll went up to 11,495 with three fresh fatalities.

Pune city

According to the official, 849 people tested positive in Pune city during the day, which took its tally to 2,13,038 and with four new deaths, the fatality count increased to up to 4,587.

Other cities

According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati cities reported 1,225, 549, 352, 318 and 435 new cases respectively.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows:

Total cases 21,98,399, new cases 10,216, death toll 52,393, recoveries 20,55,951, active cases 88,838, tests conducted so far 1,66,86,880.

(With inputs from PTI)