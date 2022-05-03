Aurangabad: Amid the rising number of coronavirus castes in Maharashtra, the Aurangabad district disaster management authority has decided to make the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection mandatory for patients before undergoing any surgery here, an official said on Tuesday. As per an official statement issued by Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan, hospital authorities have also been asked to check the patient’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The administration has not specified any reason for these decisions which were taken after a meeting to review the pandemic situation here.Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022: 5 Things to do Today That Are as Auspicious as Buying Gold

Medical facilities have been asked to make a note of the patient's vaccination status on his/her case papers, which will be checked by authorities, the collector said.

In the meeting, the district administration has also decided to issue show-cause notices to heads of 10 health centres to explain the low COVID-19 vaccination percentage there. The administration will conduct awareness programmes for citizens to encourage them to get inoculated against the coronavirus, the statement added.

Aurangabad did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Monday. As of now, there is only one active COVID-19 case in Aurangabad and the patient is in home isolation, as per a district administration official. So far, 83.39 per cent of people in the district have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.02 per cent of them have taken both doses, as per official data.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them in the Mumbai Circle, and one more death, taking the overall tally in the state to 78,77,993 and the toll to 1,47,844, a health department official earlier said.