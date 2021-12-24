Mumbai: Amid the surge in the Omicron cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday ordered re-imposition of night curfew in the state. According to the order issued by the Maharashtra government, night curfew will be in place between 9pm to 6am. According to the circular, restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas halls will have to operate at 50 percent capacity attendance. All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50 percent capacity, it added.Also Read - Covid Third Wave in India to Peak by THIS Date, Predicts IIT Kanpur Study

On Friday, the state reported 1,410 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths. The state's total recoveries from coronavirus stand at 868, while the active caseload is 8,426. As many as 20 fresh cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron were reported in the state.

With this Maharashtra's Omicron tally has reached 108. Of these, as many as 54 patients have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test. Maharashtra reports 1,410 new cases, 12 deaths and 868 discharges today; Active caseload stands at 8,426.

